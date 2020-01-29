Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NVRO stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

