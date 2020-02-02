New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.80 Million

Brokerages expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report $65.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.61 million to $66.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $260.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.09 million to $260.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $287.06 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. New Age Beverages’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

New Age Beverages stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other New Age Beverages news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

