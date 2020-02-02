New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.69

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and traded as low as $15.40. New Germany Fund shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,524 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Germany Fund stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in New Germany Fund were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

