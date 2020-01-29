New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the December 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in New Gold by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,513,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 539,624 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,470,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 362,600 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 765,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.09.

New Gold stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)