New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Home by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in New Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in New Home by 18,735.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWHM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 67,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,482. New Home has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.68.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.62 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

