New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY20 guidance at $2.05-2.15 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $51.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

