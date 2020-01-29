New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

NYSE:EDU traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,346. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

