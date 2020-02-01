New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $129.19

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $133.43, but opened at $129.19. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares last traded at $123.43, with a volume of 2,344,200 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on EDU. Benchmark upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,059,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

