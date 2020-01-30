New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NYCB stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

