New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

