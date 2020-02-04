New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $12,988,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 991,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

