New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 8,365,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,788. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?