New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Down 33.3%

New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ)’s stock price fell 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 122,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 480% from the average session volume of 21,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

