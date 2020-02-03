NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NCMGY stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

