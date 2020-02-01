Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:NWL opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

