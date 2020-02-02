NewMarket (NEU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $439.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $382.88 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

