Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,507,000 after purchasing an additional 638,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 590,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

