Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.14. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,927,400 shares traded.

NR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $448.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,958,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,515,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,316,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 184,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

