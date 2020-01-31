News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. News has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in News by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after acquiring an additional 520,465 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of News by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 448,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 297,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of News by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 168,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

