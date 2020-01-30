News (NASDAQ:NWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NWS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 228,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.44. News has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in News by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 520,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in News by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 168,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in News by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,790 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in News by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 448,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 297,930 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

