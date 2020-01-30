NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,935. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 142,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

