Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $798.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. 7,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

