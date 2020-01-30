Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NFC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at GBX 514 ($6.76) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52 week low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 526.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 534.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 million and a PE ratio of 61.19.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

