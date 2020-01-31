Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nextdecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter worth $511,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Nextdecade will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

