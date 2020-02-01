Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nextdecade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

NEXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. 51,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,562. Nextdecade has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

