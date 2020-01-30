Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Nextera Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 158.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

