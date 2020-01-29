Nextera Energy Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,547% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. 13,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,062. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

