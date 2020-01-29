Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 163,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,805. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 398,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 529,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

