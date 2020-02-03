Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.62 million, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 529,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

