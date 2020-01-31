NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Now Covered by BWS Financial

Investment analysts at BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WFTLF opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

