NIC (EGOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect NIC to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGOV stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. NIC has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

