NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-391 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.94 million.NIC also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.76-81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGOV. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of EGOV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 956,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,391. NIC has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

