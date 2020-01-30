NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. NIC has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in NIC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIC by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 419,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,282,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in NIC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

