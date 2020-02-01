NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-$391.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.38 million.NIC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 561,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGOV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

