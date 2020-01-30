NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. NIC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.76-81 EPS.

NASDAQ EGOV traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. NIC has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGOV shares. ValuEngine cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

