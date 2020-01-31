NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Trading Down 8.8% After Earnings Miss

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s share price dropped 8.8% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $20.40, approximately 956,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 298,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EGOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 419,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at about $10,282,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

