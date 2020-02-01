Nick Beighton Buys 1,629 Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,073 ($40.42) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,866.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. ASOS plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.52.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

