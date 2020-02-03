Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,132. Nidec has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

