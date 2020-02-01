NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NDGPY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

