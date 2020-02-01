Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $4.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. 77,698,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,858,352. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.88. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in NIO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in NIO by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in NIO by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

