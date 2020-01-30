NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) were down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, approximately 95,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 68,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

