NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NiSource has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. NiSource has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

