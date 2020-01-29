NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.05-3.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-6.9 billion.

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?