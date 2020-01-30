NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NK Lukoil PAO stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. NK Lukoil PAO has a 12-month low of $74.98 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

