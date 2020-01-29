NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Update

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE NL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $176.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.67. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 18.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NL Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NL Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NL Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NL Industries by 1,689.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 34,073 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

