Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.62

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.62 and traded as high as $35.03. Noah shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 7,916 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Noah by 5,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Noah by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Noah by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Noah by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

