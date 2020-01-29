Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Receives $2.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

NE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:NE opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $239.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Noble has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the second quarter worth $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble in the third quarter valued at $56,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Noble by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Noble by 40.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

