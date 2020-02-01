Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Announces $0.69 Dividend

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6878 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE NBLX opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $889.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 in the last 90 days.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

