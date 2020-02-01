Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.75 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.04 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

