Nomad Foods Ltd Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $158,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

